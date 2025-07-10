How to watch and live stream UEFA Champions League football in 2025

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the UEFA Champions League on UK TV

All 4 TNT Sports channels plus access to discovery+ and Eurosport

The UEFA Champions League is the most elite competition in European and world football, bringing together the best of the best from England, Italy, Spain, Germany and more.

However, the new season is just around the corner, and teams will be out to snatch the crown. Watch European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Manchester City take on each other in the expanded Champions League.

So, if you're looking to watch Champions League football, GOAL has you covered.

What UK TV channel has UEFA Champions League TV rights?

TNT Sports are the official broadcast rights holders to the UEFA Champions League on UK television, as well as in Ireland too.

Formerly 'BT Sport', TNT Sports not only offers high definition coverage of top European football, but also a flexible range of options

All games across all UEFA-run competitions are shown live on TNT Sports, including the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and UEFA Super Cup.

Sports fans for more comprehensive coverage may, however, be interested in the offerings from both Sky TV and Virgin Media, both of which offer access to TNT Sports channels through their service.

Online streaming giant Amazon Prime Video ventured into the world of European football. They will broadcast one match per week of the upcoming season.

Upcoming Champions League TV schedule

Currently, the qualifiers are ongoing for the new Champions League season. Champions from 28 countries, including 53 teams, are fighting for seven spots to join the competition proper. The qualifiers are available on BBC iPlayer, Premier Sports 1 and the BBC Sports website.

The league phase draw will take place on 28 August 2025, followed by the release of the official schedule.

The best TV packages to watch UEFA Champions League Soccer in 2025

There are various other ways of watching the next big UEFA Champions League match on TNT Sport. So let's take a look at the options available to you to watch: