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'I wanted to go home' - Andy Carroll admits he desperately wanted to fail his Liverpool medical
Forced out of St James' Park
Andy Carroll became the most expensive British footballer when Liverpool signed him for £35 million in January 2011. However, as reported by the Daily Mail, the striker reveals in his new book, Owning It, that he never actually wanted to leave Newcastle United.
Carroll claims his boyhood club forced his hand, ensuring the club retained a significant portion of his transfer fee. "Newcastle had me over a barrel, and I later learned that me putting in a transfer request meant that Newcastle got to keep 10% of the £35m fee that otherwise would have gone to me," Carroll explained.
- AFP
Hoping to fail the medical
The reality of the £35m transfer was so devastating for Carroll that he actively wished for his medical examination to uncover an issue. The forward vividly remembers his journey to Merseyside and the overwhelming desire to return to the North East.
"After landing in Liverpool, we went straight to Anfield, where I had my medical," he wrote. "I kept thinking, 'Please just fail this and you can go home.' But I passed with flying colours." Even during his official unveiling alongside Luis Suarez, Carroll admitted he struggled to hide his emotions, stating that he looked like he wanted to cry.
Struggles with newfound wealth
The significant increase in his wages also led to lifestyle issues off the pitch for the English forward. Carroll candidly admitted that his salary bumps fuelled a chaotic social life, which included frequent visits to casinos and strip clubs.
"Before my weekly wage jumped to £2,500 a week, I was quite sensible," said Carroll. "But soon enough I was spending time in bars, strip joints and casinos. If everyone wanted a tray of shots, I'd buy a tray of shots." He acknowledged that a well-known footballer spending time in local establishments was bound to attract trouble.
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What is next for Carroll?
Carroll currently plays for Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League South, a club he also co-owns with YouTuber KSI. While his days in the Premier League are long behind him, the release of his brutally honest autobiography will undoubtedly spark further conversations.
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