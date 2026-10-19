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'All the ingredients are in place!' – Vitinha issues exciting prediction ahead of Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Vitinha relishes heavyweight Barcelona clash
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha expressed immense excitement ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 encounter against FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes. Both European heavyweights enter the fixture with flawless records in this season's league phase.
PSG head into the game following impressive victories, including a 4-2 win at Manchester City and a 3-1 comeback victory against Strasbourg.
Vitinha highlighted the squad's eagerness to measure themselves against another continental giant on home soil.
- AFP
Portuguese star predicts high-intensity tactical battle
Speaking ahead of the fixture, Vitinha emphasized that both teams share identical footballing philosophies centered around possession and aggressive pressing. "We have had two big victories... Now we have another big match that we are all looking forward to. It is a pleasure to be involved," Vitinha stated.
"I think all the ingredients are in place for this to be one of the great games."
"We don't know what will happen, but it is two teams with brilliant individuals," the midfielder added. "Both teams want the ball all the times and will press when they do not have it."
Luis Enrique backs Vitinha assessment of PSG 'machine'
PSG head coach Luis Enrique echoed Vitinha's thoughts, emphasizing the emotional significance of facing his former club, whom he guided to a historic treble in 2015. "It will be a tight match because both teams have so much individual quality," Luis Enrique observed.
"Playing at home makes a difference to us; we are much stronger here."
"We are a machine: that is what I think when I see our players press," the Spanish tactician asserted, praising his team's relentless work rate.
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Unbeaten French champions target record-equalling run
PSG enter the contest unbeaten in their last 12 Champions League matches, standing just one game away from equalling their all-time club record of 13.
With former Barcelona figures Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, and Dro Fernandez adding extra narrative depth, the Parc des Princes fixture promises fireworks.
Vitinha and his team-mates aim to secure three vital points to maintain their flawless European campaign.
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