Getty Images Sport
Vincent Kompany insists there's no perfect plan to dismantle Real Madrid as Bayern boss confident Harry Kane hasn't 'lost his rhythm' amid injury struggles
Waiting for the medical green light
Bayern have travelled to the Spanish capital with Kane in the squad, providing a massive boost for the first-leg of the quarter-final tie on April 7. However, Kompany is waiting for final clearance from the medical department before naming his starting XI against the La Liga giants. “If we get the thumbs up, it’s a go without further thought,” the head coach explained during the pre-match press conference, highlighting that everyone at the club understands how special this upcoming fixture is for the English forward.
- Getty Images
Assessing the striker's rhythm and fitness
Despite the 31-year-old spending recent weeks on the sidelines due to injury, his manager dismissed any concerns regarding a lack of match sharpness. The coaching staff have closely monitored his rehabilitation process, ensuring he maintained his physical condition. Providing a comprehensive update on the situation, Kompany stated in full: "It was important for us that he trained during this time when he didn't play much. That's why I don't think there's a loss of rhythm. We'll wait until tomorrow. When we get the final information, we will make the decision."
Embracing the chaos against European specialists
Facing Madrid in their own backyard remains one of the toughest challenges in world football. While they are coming off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Mallorca that leaves them seven points behind Barcelona in La Liga, the Spanish giants are seen as the kings of the Champions League, having claimed the European crown on more occasions than any other team. The manager is under no illusions regarding the difficulty of the assignment, admitting that attempting to completely nullify the reigning European champions is an impossible task.
Bayern, however, are also one of Europe's most in-form teams this season. They have lost just two matches in all competitions - against Arsenal in the Champions League and at home to Augsburg in the Bundesliga - and have won 11 and drawn two of their last 13 in all competitions.
Reflecting on the challenge of competing in the deep stages of the competition, Kompany said: "At this level, every team is dangerous. Yes, we can concede a goal, but we can also score one. You can never have a game plan against a team like Real that eliminates every danger. That's why people come to such games."
- Getty Images Sport
Learning from past continental failures
Reflecting on previous Champions League disappointments, including a difficult defeat against Inter last season, Kompany maintained that Bayern have a much stronger foundation this time around. The 40-year-old pointed out that he was missing nine players during that specific loss, making it easy to explain what went wrong. Looking ahead to the massive clash in Spain, he expressed ultimate confidence in his current travelling squad. “When I look at which players were on the plane today, I would say that we are in a good position to start this game. We have our best players here and we have to believe in ourselves,” he concluded.