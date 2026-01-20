VIDEO: Vintage James McClean! Wrexham legend cheekily gives Leicester fans middle finger during farewell to Racecourse Ground after Derry City move
McClean says memorable goodbye
McClean was serenaded by Wrexham fans as he took to the pitch before kick-off against Leicester. The midfielder was present to say farewell after agreeing to leave the club in the January transfer window. McClean is returning to Derry City after three years with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's club. The 36-year-old was happy to receive the applause from the home fans and also had a cheeky gesture for Leicester supporters, raising both middle fingers towards the travelling faithful.
Watch the clip
McClean family 'so excited' to go home
McClean has already penned a heartfelt goodbye to Wrexham on social media, making it clear his stay at the club has been "the most incredible and enjoyable couple of years I have had". Wife Erin has revealed just how thrilled the couple are to be going home, telling BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme: "It's a mixture of emotions, we are so excited to get home. It's something we always wanted to do is settle back. It's just happened a bit quicker than we anticipated. We have built a life here for 15 years and made great friends, so we are sad but also excited. Pulling the Derry top on again and listening to him in the press conference and stuff, like after, we went out for food and were just walking along the quay and I just couldn't stop smiling. I said: "Oh my God, this is it, this is going to be our normal again doing things like this. You miss out on so much being away, weddings and family get-togethers and stuff, knowing now going forward that we'll not have to miss out on anything like that, that's the stuff that means the world to us."
McClean 'forever proud' of Wrexham career
McClean has reflected on his time at Wrexham and is proud of what he's achieved. He told the club's media: "I think the message back then was nothing is guaranteed in life. But I can guarantee that I'll give everything for the cause and I hope I've done that and I hope the fans have seen that I've done that. I've done that with passion and care. Because I do. I care a lot about this club. Look I leave, it's been a few seasons and we've got promoted and that's something I'll be forever proud of and this club has the potential go on an do great things."
- Getty Images Sport
McElhenney sends heartfelt message
Co-owner McElhenney has also penned an emotional goodbye to McClean, writing on Instagram: "Have been trying to find the words to explain what James McClean means to me...but words don't exist for this. So for now I'll just say: Thank you Jimmy. For everything."