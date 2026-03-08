Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tottenham LincolnGetty Images
Donny Afroni

VIDEO: Tottenham mocked by Lincoln City fans ahead of Spurs' potential relegation from Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur’s nightmare season has reached a new low after the north London club became the target of ridicule from fans in League One over the weekend. Spurs currently find themselves languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table, sitting a precarious single point above the relegation zone. This dismal form has turned the club into a laughing stock for rival fanbases across the English football pyramid.

  • Lincoln go top of League One

    The latest jab came from Lincoln City supporters during their 2-0 victory against title-rivals Cardiff City in League One on Saturday. The result moved the Imps to the top of the third tier, placing them ten points clear in the automatic promotion spots. Footage circulating on social media shows the travelling Lincoln faithful staying long after the final whistle to celebrate their ascent to the top of League One. In a viral clip, the supporters can be heard loudly singing "Tottenham away, ole, ole," mocking the very real possibility of a league meeting next term.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the clip

  • Tudor struggling to stem Tottenham tide

    The managerial situation at Tottenham has done little to calm the nerves of the Spurs faithful. Igor Tudor took over from Thomas Frank last month on a short-term contract until the end of the campaign, but his arrival has failed to trigger the desired bounce.

    Speaking after Thursday's defeat to Palace, Tudor was defensive regarding the club’s overall direction but praised the effort of his players. He stated: "I don't want to speak about the club. I want to be positive. I cannot tell the guys nothing in the end after this game. They gave everything. Unfortunately, we pay every detail. We pay every detail. If we can say that red card is a detail, there is always something to say. With all the problems we have now, missing the defenders today, missing the full-backs, these are the problems we already know."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • tottenham-players(C)Getty Images

    The final countdown to survival or disaster

    With only nine Premier League fixtures remaining, the margin for error has completely vanished for Tudor and his squad. The schedule offers no respite, as Spurs are set to return to domestic action next weekend with a high-stakes clash against the reigning champions Liverpool. Every point is now vital if they are to avoid the fate the Lincoln City fans were so gleefully predicting from the stands in Cardiff.
League One
Exeter crest
Exeter
EXE
Lincoln City crest
Lincoln City
LIN
Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT