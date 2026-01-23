Based on the slick new promotional film, you'd imagine a version from Team F50's perspective will follow. That could feature the likes of Lionel Messi, Arjen Robben and David Villa, depending on who adidas decide to call upon from their roster of elite athletes past and present.

Speaking about the campaign, which will run across spring and summer 2026, presumably right up to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, adidas football's general manager Sam Handy said: "Through this campaign, we're igniting a conversation that sits at the heart of football culture. These boots are about more than just innovation; they represent the two fundamentally opposing forces that define the modern game: raw speed and ultimate control.

"At adidas, our goal is to empower every athlete to play their way, and with this campaign, we’re challenging players everywhere from grassroots to professional stadiums, to embrace their footballing identity and once and for all, choose their side."

With adidas going big on their Predator vs F50 campaign in a World Cup year, you would imagine there is plenty more to come from the German sportswear behemoth as the weeks and months tick down to the big event. Nostalgia has been at the heart of their recent work, so expect plenty more familiar colourways and throwbacks in their upcoming releases.