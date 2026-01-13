adidas brings back a classic as F50 Tunit Messi makes iconic return

adidas has officially unveiled the F50 Tunit Messi, celebrating the return of an icon first worn by Lionel Messiback in 2006. Two decades on, the boot that marked Messi’s arrival on the world stage has been reissued as a tribute to speed, legacy, and one of the greatest careers the game has ever seen.

This special release is a modern reinterpretation of the original F50 TUNIT, the boot Messi laced up as a teenager before going on to rewrite football history. It blends unmistakable early-2000s aesthetics with premium finishes, making it as much a collector’s item as it is a statement piece on the pitch.

Staying true to the original design, the F50 Tunit Messi features a clean white base with iconic white-and-blue colour blocking on the heel. There are subtle nods to Messi’s journey throughout: the number 19 on the medial side references the shirt he wore in 2006, while the lateral side proudly displays the number 10 – a symbol of his legendary status today. A crisp white tongue carries the classic adidas TUNIT branding, while the heel is finished with a gold adidas logo and three gold stars, representing Argentina’s World Cup triumphs.

Adding to the sense of occasion, each pair arrives in a specially designed shoebox and includes a dustbag alongside exclusive Messi-branded stickers, reinforcing the cultural weight and collectability of the release. It’s a boot designed to celebrate where it all began – and just how far Messi has gone since.

The adidas F50 Tunit Messi is available now in limited quantities from selected retailers and online.