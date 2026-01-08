‘Choose one’ - Jude Bellingham & Aitana Bonmati lock horns with Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi & Trinity Rodman as adidas launches Predator vs F50 battle

A “playful rivalry that has taken over the game” is being reintroduced by adidas, with legendary figures from every corner of the planet being brought along for the ride. This is “more than just a boot launch”, and it is time to nail colours to a favoured mast.

The new Predator Elite FT is “designed for control, enabling players to execute with precision in high-pressure moments”. It will be worn by Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Bellingham and Ballon d’Or Feminin winner Bonmati.

Bellingham is billed as “the master of control” and a “star in a film” that can pick “between electrifying pace and game breaking skill or calmly commanding any situation on the pitch”. The Predator is considered to have “evolved to meet the demands of the modern player” and delivers “optimal ball striking” courtesy of its iconic fold-over tongue. The latest release also marks the return of Powerspine, “a lightweight full-length plate running along the sole of the boot, providing added midfoot stability for a stronger strike”.