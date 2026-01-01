VIDEO: 'His loss changed us forever' - Virgil van Dijk posts emotional tribute to Diogo Jota on New Year's Eve

The Reds restored domestic dominance in 2024-25 when claiming the English top-flight crown in style. They ended the campaign 10 points clear at the summit, as Arne Slot enjoyed a debut season to remember after inheriting legendary reins at Anfield from Jurgen Klopp.

Wild celebrations were enjoyed on Merseyside, ahead of a summer transfer window that saw the history books rewritten. The Reds smashed British recruitment records when seeing £116 million ($156m) playmaker Florian Wirtz and £125m ($168m) striker Alexander Isak form part of an elaborate spending spree.

Their world was, however, turned upside down on July 3, 2025. It was that day which saw Portuguese forward Jota involved in a car accident when travelling back to the United Kingdom from his homeland for pre-season training.

Jota was killed alongside his brother Andre Silva, with the 28-year-old having headed home to undergo minor lung surgery and tie the knot with childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso. News of his passing rocked Anfield and saw messages of condolence flood in from every corner of the planet.