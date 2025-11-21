Arne Slot claims it's 'impossible to measure' impact of Diogo Jota's death on Liverpool squad but admits there is no excuse for poor form

The Liverpool boss said: "We are always judged, sometimes fair, sometimes not fair. But I saw the interview (with Robertson) live and I know that it is an issue for us, which is completely normal. At this moment in time, I always think how must it feel for his wife and his children? Because it is so, so, so much harder for them than it is for us. But that we will miss the player and the person is completely clear. Now we play Nottingham Forest, last season there we were 1-0 down and it only took him (Jota) one minute to score the equaliser. So now I am talking about the player that we miss for sure. That we also miss him as a person is also clear."

He added: "It is good for us to remember him at all times. It is possible because of the person and player he was. It is impossible to measure what it does to the players and to our results. The last thing I would do is use it as an excuse. I don't know. What I do know is that we miss the player, that is 100 per cent sure, and we miss the person, but I cannot measure the impact that has on our results. That is impossible for me to say, and we will never use it as an excuse."