Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool squad are ‘still coming to terms with’ Diogo Jota’s passing before emotional Wolves fixture

Reflecting on the year as a whole, Van Dijk admitted the emotional range experienced by the club has been vast. "Saturday marks our last fixture of 2025 and when I reflect back on the year there have been a wide range of emotions for everybody at the club," he said.

He began by recalling the best moments of Liverpool’s title-winning campaign. "There have been some incredible highs, of course. To become Premier League champions, as we did back in April, was incredible. Lifting that trophy in front of you guys at Anfield is a memory that I will never forget, I can assure you. It was a real team effort and a deserved reward for a season of hard work, on and off the pitch."

Van Dijk then addressed the tragedy that followed. "Soon after that, though, came the most devastating of lows. The loss of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in July was something none of us could ever have prepared for, and something all of us are still coming to terms with," he said. "Our thoughts, as ever, remain with Diogo and Andre's family. They will never, ever be forgotten, and we will carry their memory always."

