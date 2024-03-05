BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Kylian Mbappe PSGGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe breaks the net! PSG superstar causes mayhem with unbelievable opener against Real Sociedad in Champions League last-16 second leg clash

Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainReal Sociedad vs Paris Saint-GermainChampions League

Kylian Mbappe tore the net with a bullet opener to extend Paris Saint-Germain's aggregate lead against Real Sociedad in the Champions League last-16.

  • Mbappe took just 15 minutes to score the opener
  • Found the net from an acute angle
  • The net got damaged as the ball went in

