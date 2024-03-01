Kylian Mbappe PSG Monaco Ligue 1Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Kylian Mbappe’s rift with Luis Enrique continues! PSG forward subbed for second game in a row - at half-time of Monaco clash - and is pictured smiling in stands with his mum

Kylian MbappeLuis EnriqueParis Saint-GermainMonaco vs Paris Saint-GermainLigue 1

Kylian Mbappe’s rift with Luis Enrique continues as the PSG forward was subbed for second game in a row - this time after 45 minutes against Monaco.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mbappe taken off after the first 45 minutes
  • Appeared to be a tactical change
  • Was pictured in stands along with his mother

Editors' Picks