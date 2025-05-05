Harry Kane hungover title celebration 2025Getty/Instagram
Chris Burton

VIDEO: 'What a night!' - Hungover Harry Kane admits to 'feeling it a bit this morning' after celebrating first trophy of his career with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich

H. KaneBayern MunichBundesliga

Harry Kane admits to “feeling it a bit” after celebrating the first trophy of his career, with a hangover being carried into Bayern Munich training.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • England captain has broken trophy curse
  • Celebrated wildly with team-mates & staff
  • Will get his hands on title this Saturday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match