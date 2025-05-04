VIDEO: Beers start flowing for Harry Kane as he leads Bayern Munich team-mates in rendition of 'We Are The Champions' after lifting trophy curse with Bundesliga title triumph
Harry Kane posted a video of he and his Bayern Munich team-mates drinking beer and singing 'We Are The Champions' after lifting his trophy curse.
- Beers flow for Kane
- Ends trophy curse with Bundesliga title
- Sings 'We Are The Champions' with team-mates