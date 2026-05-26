VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Mateo scores long-range free-kick as Georgina Rodriguez shares ‘like dad’ footage

Speculation continues to grow regarding the possibility of Cristiano Junior being fast-tracked into the Al-Nassr senior squad. Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha told GOAL that it is “easier” for CR7 to live that “dream” of playing alongside his son than it was for LeBron James in the NBA.

Reports suggest the club's administration is evaluating the feasibility of promoting the 15-year-old to play alongside his father before the veteran attacker hangs up his boots.

“I do think that it is probably, maybe, easier to do that in football than it is in the NBA because of the amount of players that are allowed to be in that division. Having a name like Cristiano, you can have a bit of a say on certain things. I would be very thrilled because that's a dream come true for any parent to have this opportunity, to have his son become a professional. It's already an achievement and that would be the cherry on the cake.” Saha said.