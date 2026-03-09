Getty Images Sport
USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino to attend Tottenham's Champions League clash as invited guest of Atletico Madrid amid talk of possible return to Premier League side
A sentimental return to Madrid
The venue holds deep personal significance for Pochettino, who led Spurs to the Champions League final there in June 2019, only to suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool. Just five months after that night in Madrid, he was relieved of his duties, ending a transformative five-and-a-half-year tenure. While he has faced Tottenham twice as Chelsea manager, this standout European fixture represents his first time observing the club from the stands during a competitive match.
Scouting mission for the USMNT
Beyond the nostalgia, Pochettino’s visit has a professional edge as he continues to build his squad for the upcoming World Cup. It is understood that he will have a watching brief over midfielder Johnny Cardoso, who is currently pushing for a regular spot in the national team setup. Cardoso's season has been one of rotation under Diego Simeone, having started 12 matches this term and featuring in five of Atletico’s 10 Champions League outings so far.
With the summer tournament looming, Pochettino is keen to assess the form of his key European-based stars against elite-level opposition. Cardoso’s performance against a Premier League side could prove pivotal in securing his place in the final roster.
Rumours of a London reunion
Pochettino’s presence at a Tottenham match will inevitably fuel intense speculation regarding a potential sensational return to the club this summer. Spurs are currently searching for a permanent successor to Thomas Frank, who was sacked last month, leaving Igor Tudor in interim charge until the end of the campaign. Pochettino has never hidden his affection for the club, famously stating in December that he was “always thinking” about working in the Premier League again.
The connection between the manager and the Tottenham faithful remains strong, and the timing of his appearance comes as the club navigates one of its most turbulent periods in recent history. With the managerial search ongoing, Every move by the former PSG and Chelsea boss is being scrutinized by fans who long for the stability and excitement of his previous era. His appearance as a guest of Atletico only adds more intrigue to a story that refuses to go away.
Spurs prioritise Premier League survival
While the Champions League represents a glamour tie, interim coach Igor Tudor has been blunt about the club’s dire situation at home. Tottenham currently sit just one point above the relegation zone after Tudor lost his first three games in charge. Speaking ahead of the clash, the Croatian admitted: “We’re playing against a team who has a story in the Champions League, so they have experience and quality. We need to do our best in times that we need to grow.”
Tudor was clear that European glory must take a backseat to domestic top-flight safety with only nine games remaining in the season. He further explained the club's stance by saying: “"Our first aim is Premier League and this needs to be said publicly. That doesn't mean we don't want to go to the next round. Every game is important. We have to grow so it can be an opportunity. A totally different competition against a team with Champions League history, experience and quality."
