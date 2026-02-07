Unai Emery throws gauntlet down to Liverpool to get Harvey Elliott out of 'damaging' Aston Villa loan limbo

He told reporters: "I spoke with him. We have been fair because there are two ways. One way is a sport, the second is business. We’ll be fair in case, because we are trying it. I spoke a few times with Harvey. Harvey, now I am opening the door to play with us, because he can help us. But it’s not only on my side. The other side is Liverpool. If they are taking off the clauses, they have to play matches and to buy him compulsory. (I said to him) ‘You are going to play here with us, it’s a sport decision.’ But now it’s a sport decision and a business decision. My sport decision is still there - ‘you are deserving to play, we need your qualities in the field, you are going to play’. But in this case, the clauses are still there and now it is Liverpool, they have the key. And I told him it will be fair for him for Liverpool to take off this clause."

Emery also said discussions have been taking place with the Reds: "We are speaking about it (taking off the clause) but not now. We started speaking about it three months ago. The transfer window finished on Monday. It will be fair for him, because he’s a calm guy, a good guy, and he’s a fantastic professional. And his qualities are there. Of course, he must play, and he’s really being passionate. And I know we are damaging him, because we got a deal with Liverpool in the summer and the deal is there, and we are taking the decision responsibly from my side."

