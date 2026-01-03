Why stranded Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott won't play for Aston Villa again as Unai Emery reveals brutal transfer decision was taken 'months' ago

When Elliott joined Villa on loan, with a view to a permanent move, Liverpool boss Arne Slot was full of praise for the youngster. The Dutchman said that while the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk grabbed the headlines with their Premier League title win last season, players like Elliott are unsung heroes.

He said in September: "Harvey is in a very good place, going to a very nice club with Aston Villa. I think it's in the interest of everyone when he didn't get the playing time he probably deserved for the quality player he is. He conducted himself always so well. It wasn't only when he said that this was his club that he wanted to say this to the fans. He acted [the same] inside [the club] - with him not playing so much - he was always doing what was in the best interest in the club. He deserves a big compliment for that. I know everyone always talks about Mo [Salah], Virgil [van Dijk] and the others if we win the league. But players like him were definitely also the reason why we could win it, because he always was positive if he had to play five or 10 minutes, he helped the team. That is partly the success of the team is [that] the ones that don't play that much have the right mindset. I think he is completely ready now to show the quality he has at Aston Villa."

Fast-forward to the start of 2026, however, and Elliott doesn't seem to have a future at Villa Park.