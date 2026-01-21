USMNT January transfer grades so far: Griffin Yow returns to MLS with the New England Revolution, Damion Downs looks to rebound with Hamburg

For Yow: A move that makes plenty of sense and gives him a pretty good fresh start. By joining up with the Revs, a team currently in the rebuilding process, he also joins up with Marko Mitrovic, his former coach with the U.S. U23s. That type of familiarity should help Yow, who clearly has his coach's faith before stepping foot onto the field with the Revs. It'll be interesting to see how much better Yow has gotten after a few years in Europe as he looks to truly take that leap from young player to contributor now that he's back in MLS. Grade: B+

For the Revs: It's a move that makes plenty of sense, doesn't it? By hiring Mitrovic, the club put a clear focus on adding and developing talented young players, which Yow is, no doubt. At 23, though, Yow is right on that line where he still has some growing to do, but has the right type of seasoning to be an everyday contributor in MLS. The move was pretty cheap, too, which means this could turn into something of a steal if Yow blossoms into a legitimate MLS contributor. Grade: A-

For Westerlo: A good return on investment, even if the club was surely hoping for more. When the Belgian side signed Yow from D.C. United, the hope was that he would grow into a player who could be moved up the European food chain. Instead, he went back to MLS, but Westerlo still got a decent little transfer fee for their efforts. In between, Yow was a key contributor to the club, contributing to 28 goals in 86 games. Not perfect, but overall, this worked out fine for them. Grade: B