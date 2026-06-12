PSG enter the race to sign West Ham duo as Man Utd & Real Madrid face competition for Mateus Fernandes

Negotiations have moved swiftly behind the scenes, with the English club outlining their exact financial expectations to PSG's hierarchy as they prepare for a summer squad overhaul.

To stave off intense competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid, Campos has initiated contact with the London club's management, who have already communicated the required fee: €80 million for Fernandes. Furthermore, preliminary discussions have also taken place for Summerville, with the price demanded by West Ham in the region of €50m.