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Moataz Elgammal

Tottenham player ratings vs Coventry: Maddison and Marmoush shine as De Zerbi secures his first Premier League win

Player ratings
J. Maddison
O. Marmoush
R. De Zerbi
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City
Coventry City
Premier League

James Maddison, Omar Marmoush, and Ben Davies were on target as Tottenham Hotspur finally secured their first Premier League win of the season with a dramatic 3-1 victory over Coventry City.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side dominated possession but had to dig deep at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After taking an early lead through a spectacular Maddison strike, Spurs were stunned by a second-half Coventry equaliser. However, the hosts showcased newfound resilience to reclaim the advantage before sealing the points deep into stoppage time. The hard-fought triumph relieves early-season pressure and lifts the North London club up the table. Here are the Tottenham player ratings:

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Coventry City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Antonin Kinsky - 6.5/10

    Had very little to do as Coventry managed only one shot on target. He couldn't do much about Jack Rudoni's close-range finish but was tidy in his distribution to help Spurs build from the back.

    Jan Paul van Hecke - 7.5/10

    A versatile and commanding performance. He started nominally on the right but was central to Spurs' fluid build-up. He made crucial defensive interventions, including a brave block to deny Brandon Thomas-Asante.

    Tosin Adarabioyo - 7/10

    Solid and composed at the heart of the defence. He managed Coventry's physical threat well before being forced off with an injury in the 71st minute.

    Micky van de Ven - 7.5/10

    Wearing the captain's armband, Van de Ven led by example. He used his blistering recovery pace effectively to sweep up Coventry counter-attacks and ensured the backline remained resolute.

    Andrew Robertson - 7.5/10

    A constant menace down the left flank. He provided the crucial assist for Marmoush to restore the lead but unfortunately had to limp off injured in the 69th minute.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Coventry City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Archie Gray - 7/10

    An industrious shift from Gray. He started in midfield where he kept the ball moving well, and seamlessly transitioned to right-back in the second half following the defensive injuries.

    Sandro Tonali - 7.5/10

    The engine of the team. Tonali covered every blade of grass, broke up Coventry attacks, and consistently recycled possession to sustain Tottenham's pressure.

    James Maddison - 8.5/10

    The standout player. He ended his 610-day Premier League goal drought with a spectacular curling effort. He dictated the tempo and created numerous openings before departing to a standing ovation.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-COVENTRYAFP

    Attack

    Mohammed Kudus - 8/10

    Electric on the right wing. He beat his man brilliantly to tee up Maddison for the opener and was a constant thorn in Coventry's side until he was withdrawn late on.

    Omar Marmoush - 8/10

    A match-winning impact. He scored his very first goal for Tottenham with a fierce, clinical strike to make it 2-1. He dropped deep to link play and led the press effectively.

    Dominic Solanke - 7/10

    Looked sharp and made intelligent runs to stretch the Coventry defence. He was rewarded for his selfless work with a late assist, setting up Davies for the third goal.

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  • Tottenham Hotspur v Coventry City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Ben Davies (69') - 7.5/10

    Replaced the injured Robertson and made a massive impact. He secured the victory with a rare, low strike from outside the box in the 96th minute.

    Conor Gallagher (69') - 6.5/10

    Brought on for Maddison to add steel to the midfield and help Spurs regain control in the closing stages.

    Mateus Fernandes (71') - 6.5/10

    Replaced the injured Adarabioyo. He was neat in possession and even tested the goalkeeper with a late effort.

    Dejan Kulusevski (87') - N/A

    A massive emotional milestone. He received a huge roar from the crowd as he returned to the pitch after 526 days out injured.

    Mathys Tel (87') - N/A

    Replaced Marmoush late on and nearly scored with a curling effort that went just wide.

    Roberto De Zerbi - 7.5/10

    Finally got his tactical setup to yield a Premier League win. His fluid formation confused Coventry early on, and he managed forced injuries with composure. The introduction of Davies proved to be a masterstroke.

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