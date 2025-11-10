Thomas Muller for president?! Bayern Munich chief backs club legend to step into lead role after MLS adventure ends

Since joining Vancouver Whitecaps on a free transfer in August 2025, the ex-Germany star has created a "veritable Muller hype" in MLS. The German forward has been in exceptional form, quickly becoming a key player for the Canadian side. In just seven MLS appearances, he has netted seven goals and provided three assists. His overall record for the Whitecaps across all competitions stands at an impressive nine goals and four assists in 13 games.

Muller, however, remains grounded despite his success. He told Bayerischer Rundfunk: "I didn't come here to become Vancouver's superstar. I feel a responsibility to give something back to the club. We want the stadium to be full and to draw attention to the sport in the city." He also light-heartedly confirmed his communication skills are adapting to his new environment, joking, "Don't worry, Radio Muller broadcasts here too."

His immediate focus is on the MLS Conference semi-finals, where Vancouver Whitecaps are set to face LAFC. Muller, accustomed to European knockout formats, admitted some unfamiliarity with the MLS structure: "I thought playoffs were like basketball or ice hockey. If I could choose, I'd prefer a home and away game." The first round of the MLS playoffs is contested as a best-of-three series before reverting to single-elimination matches.

Muller's contract runs until December 31, but includes an option for another year. He is due to return to Germany for a visit next month, maintaining close ties with his former club through a "golf chat group" with many ex-Bayern colleagues.

