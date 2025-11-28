Goal.com
Live
Aryan Suraj Chadha

Aryan Suraj Chadha

European football writer

📝 Bio: I’m a sports journalist who covers football, cricket and American sports, specialising in tactical analysis, transfer sagas and the financial dynamics shaping modern competitions. I began my journey in sports media in 2021 and worked as a Senior Sports Writer at Republic Media Network, reporting across almost every major sport. I’ve also written for EssentiallySports, which broadened my experience covering U.S. leagues and global sporting narratives. At GOAL, I cover European football in depth, from tactical shifts and transfer market drama to the cultural stories that shape the continent’s biggest competitions. I’m a lifelong Fernando Torres and Cristiano Ronaldo supporter, and I try to bring the same mix of passion and precision to my writing that they brought to the pitch.

My Football Story: I first kicked a ball at nine and never stopped — football quickly became woven into my life, my culture and the person I am today. The game taught me discipline, wonder and the value of small moments; it shaped how I see the world. As a viral quip fans often repeat about obsession with the game goes: “If football were a drug, I would have died from overdose.” That’s exactly how it feels for me.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:
• Premier League, La Liga & European football analysis
• Transfer market dynamics & Financial Fair Play
• International tournaments & major-competition coverage
• Fan culture, storytelling & digital football culture

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory:
Fernando Torres’ chipped finish over Jens Lehmann to help Spain win Euro 2008 — a moment of sheer genius that pulled an entire nation into celebration and made me fall in love with football for life. Another unforgettable night was Torres’ breakaway goal that effectively ended Barcelona’s hopes in the 2012 Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou — a run, a finish, and the raw intensity that followed, with Gary Neville calling it “UN-BELIEVEEE-ABLEEEE!!!!” Nights like those are why I write about the game: for the drama, the stories and the human moments that stay with you forever.

Articles by Aryan Suraj Chadha
  2. GFX Hansi Flick Lamine YamalGetty/GOAL
    L. YamalH. Flick

    Flick defends Yamal's performance against Cucurella & Chelsea

    Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has defended Lamine Yamal following a difficult Champions League performance against Chelsea, while also challenging the teenage forward to "step up" and prove his quality. Flick acknowledged the difficulty of facing Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, whom he described as "one of the best in the world," but insisted that Yamal needs to lead the team's recovery from their 3-0 defeat.

  6. Fenerbahce v Besiktas - Turkish Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Rafa SilvaBesiktas

    Rafa Silva ends Besiktas standoff after FIFA threat

    Rafa Silva has backed down from his intention to leave Besiktas and returned to training after the Turkish club threatened to report him to FIFA for unauthorised absence. The Portuguese forward, who had been complaining of pain despite clean medical scans, cited "family problems" rather than financial issues as the reason for his actions, admitting his "head was a mess".

  7. Arsenal FC v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
    M. NeuerO. Kahn

    Bayern legend defends Neuer over Arsenal blunders

    Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn has given his verdict on veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s performance against Arsenal. Kahn insisted Neuer was fouled during the controversial opening goal but admitted the goalkeeper made a "mistake" for the third strike that sealed the first defeat of the season for Vincent Kompany and Co.

  9. Eric Garcia Barcelona 2025
    E. GarciaBarcelona

    Garcia set to reject PSG and sign new Barcelona contract

    Barcelona defender Eric Garcia is making a huge leap in his career as he is close to finalising a long-term contract extension, reportedly snubbing an offer from the current Champions league holders Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old has become a key player under coach manager Hansi Flick this season, accumulating the most minutes in the squad.

  10. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-UNION BERLIN-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
    V. KompanyBayern Munich

    Hoeness hails Kompany as Bayern's 'mother hen'

    Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has lavished praise on head coach Vincent Kompany, describing him as "a mother hen" who protects his players while simultaneously teaching and improving them. This comes as Bayern enjoy a flawless start to their Champions League campaign and sit top of the Bundesliga, with Hoeness crediting Kompany's management style for the club's current success and unity.

  2. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-STUTTGARTAFP
    Borussia DortmundBundesliga

    Dortmund director elected president after 20 years

    Hans-Joachim Watzke has been elected as the new president of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, succeeding Dr. Reinhold Lunow after serving as the club's chief executive for over 20 years. The 66-year-old was voted in with 59 percent of the votes during a marathon annual general meeting that lasted over 13 hours and vowed to create history for the football club.

  3. FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-MILANAFP
    InterY. Sommer

    Chivu defends Sommer and Lautaro sub after Milan derby defeat

    Inter manager Christian Chivu refused to blame goalkeeper Yann Sommer following a disappointing derby defeat to AC Milan, instead praising his team's overall performance and spirit. The Romanian coach also strongly defended his decision to substitute captain Lautaro Martinez early in the second half of the 1-0 loss, insisting the call was tactical and within his rights as manager. Inter now sit fourth in Serie A after their fourth defeat of the season.

  5. FBL-EUR-C1-BRUGGE-BARCELONAAFP
    L. YamalBarcelona

    Rakitic warns Yamal of football's 'downsides'

    Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has warned emerging superstar Lamine Yamal about the inevitable "downsides" of football stardom, such as injuries and pressure. While praising the teenage winger as a "truly special player," Rakitic emphasised the importance of Yamal following his own path rather than being compared to club legends.

  6. Jerome Boateng
    BarcelonaJ. Boateng

    Boateng trains at Barca after Bayern internship cancelled

    Former Germany defender Jerome Boateng has started training with Hansi Flick and Barcelona as he aims to to complete practical requirements for his coaching license. The recently-retired player saw a planned internship at former club Bayern Munich cancelled following vocal fan protests regarding his conviction for domestic assault.

  7. Luka Modric MilanGetty Images
    L. ModricI. Rakitic

    AC Milan don't know how lucky they are to have Modric - Rakitic

    Former Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has expressed his admiration for international team-mate Luka Modric, stating that AC Milan are not aware of how lucky are to have the Real Madrid legend in their squad. Rakitic described Modric as a "unique, special" player whose approach to football is "admirable," urging football fans universally to appreciate the 40-year-old's enduring quality.

  8. TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-LEVANTEAFP
    A. GriezmannAtletico Madrid

    'My spirits plummeted' - Griezmann targets 'more' after Atletico collapse

    Antoine Griezmann has opened up about the "mental" toll of Atletico Madrid's collapse in La Liga and the Champions League last season, admitting his "spirits plummeted" during the difficult month of March. However, following his contract renewal until 2027, the French forward is determined to achieve more with the club, targeting major trophies and aiming to finally exorcise the demons of his 2016 Champions League final penalty miss.

  9. Lamine-Yamal(C)GettyImages
    L. YamalBarcelona

    Yamal targets World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d'Or!

    Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has declared his ambition to win "everything," including the World Cup, Champions League, and Ballon d'Or, after receiving the Di Stéfano Award for the best player of the 2024-25 season by Marca. The 18-year-old star, who recently returned to partial training after a pubalgia issue, also expressed his excitement for Barcelona's historic return to Camp Nou against Athletic Club.

  10. FC Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
    S. GuirassyBorussia Dortmund

    Guirassy's brother calls AFOTY snub 'disgrace'

    Karamba Guirassy, brother and agent of Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy, has vehemently criticised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the Guinean international was excluded from the 2025 African Footballer of the Year podium. Guirassy's impressive goal-scoring record across all competitions, including as the joint-top scorer in the Champions League, was highlighted as evidence of the "disgraceful" decision.

Older