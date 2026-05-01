The relationship is well and truly over! A Real Madrid midfielder apparently wants nothing more to do with Álvaro Arbeloa

According to Marca, Ceballos's latest clash with Arbeloa means he is unlikely to play for Real again this season. His brief appearance in the 1-2 defeat at Osasuna at the end of February is therefore likely to be the Spaniard's final outing in the Royal Blues' shirt. According to Marca, despite having a contract valid until 2027, Ceballos' departure is now a done deal, at the latest this summer.

Both player and club now agree that a move is best. His likely modest transfer fee makes him an attractive target, though his next destination remains unclear. Last summer the 29-year-old was on the verge of joining Olympique Marseille, and the French club could return with another bid. Ajax Amsterdam is also monitoring the situation, while his youth club and sentimental favourite, Betis Sevilla, are strongly linked.

Any return to the Andalusians would require the 13-time Spanish international to accept a substantial pay cut. Ceballos made his professional debut at Betis before moving to Real Madrid in 2017 for €16.5 million. In seven seasons in the Spanish capital he never secured a regular starting berth, though he enjoyed more game time during his 2019–2021 loan spell at Arsenal.

Back at Real, he has mostly remained a high-profile substitute, as has been the case this season. Across all competitions, he has made 22 appearances in 2025/26 without directly contributing to any goals.