According to a report in the Spanish newspaper AS, the situation surrounding Mbappé has escalated internally to the point that Pérez will summon the superstar to the club's headquarters for an urgent meeting. What had been planned as a strategic discussion about the club's sporting future has now become a full-blown crisis meeting.
Translated by
The president is acting now. Kylian Mbappé has reportedly been summoned to a meeting at Real Madrid
At the heart of the upheaval is the fractured relationship between the striker, the coaching staff and certain squad members. Real Madrid's hierarchy now fears losing its iron grip on the star-studded squad and is pulling the plug.
That simmering dispute boiled over on Thursday night after the Oviedo game, when Mbappé walked up to the microphones and ignited a media storm with his explosive comments.
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Mbappé must report to Pérez.
Perez has made this a top priority. He wants to hear directly from Mbappé about the forward's future plans and, crucially, his intentions for the upcoming season.
Tension has simmered in the Blancos' dressing room for some time; the star-studded squad now appears fragmented and leaderless.
Club officials had already been watching Mbappé's behaviour with growing concern, convinced that his public distancing from the group has disrupted team chemistry.
Several teammates cannot fathom the striker's attitude and behaviour, believing this constant background noise could have been avoided. Since his solo performance after the Oviedo match, the coaching staff are not the only ones who feel affected; some of his own teammates feel directly targeted.
Real faces a dilemma
Despite ongoing discord, Real face a dilemma: the reigning Golden Boot winner remains a cornerstone at the Bernabéu, and Pérez still regards him as the world's best player.
Yet Real Madrid's history shows that no one is untouchable: both Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos left under Perez's watch.
In both cases, Perez acted with an iron fist, putting the club above individuals and insisting that everyone stay loyal to its strategic roadmap. Those who don't toe the line are shown the door—and, according to the report, that rule even applies to a world champion like Mbappé.
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Mourinho is set to make a comeback at Real
In the Madrid club's boardroom, the priority is now unequivocally to restore discipline and authority immediately. The task is likely to fall to the new head coach.
That man is likely to be a familiar face with a taste for firm control and strict hierarchies: barring any major surprises, José Mourinho is set to take the reins in Madrid.