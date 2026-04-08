Diab settled the ongoing debate regarding clubs’ participation in African competitions, confirming adherence to the criteria that have been in place for years: the top two finishers qualify for the African Champions League, and the third-placed team, along with the Cup winners, qualify for the Confederation Cup.

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He confirmed: “And if the Cup winner is one of the top three, the fourth-placed team goes to the Confederation Cup,” stressing that if there were any sudden changes to the criteria, they would have been announced at the start of the season.