"That's nonsense!" Vincent Kompany criticises the handball rule after Bayern's exit and praises PSG for a shrewd tactical move

At the same time, however, the Bayern coach proved himself to be a good loser. "I'm not the sort to dwell on disappointment for long. We move on," he made clear.

He praised the defending champions from Paris for their performance in Munich, where PSG defended resolutely around their own penalty area and allowed very few clear-cut chances for the Munich side. "PSG defended the crosses incredibly well. They always defended the space behind the defence well; they were simply very active," Kompany noted of the opposition.

PSG always had a foot in the way, and their relentless movement kept them sharp even in the closing stages. "Although we got into dangerous situations, they still made sure we didn't get those shots on goal," said Kompany, citing one reason why his side failed to turn the tie around and reach the final.