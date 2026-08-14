Stamford Bridge set to host Champions League matches despite Chelsea’s absence from Europe’s elite competition this season

Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk are actively seeking to play their Champions League home fixtures at Stamford Bridge for the upcoming campaign.

The club has been displaced from their home, the Donbas Arena, since 2014 following the Russia-backed annexation of Donetsk. While they have recently utilized various stadiums across Poland, Germany, and Slovenia for European nights, the lure of London has now become a primary focus for their executive team.

The move would see elite continental football return to the Fulham Road despite the Blues failing to qualify for the competition themselves. According to Ben Jacobs, Stamford Bridge is well-placed to host Shakhtar’s games this season as talks continue between the two organizations.