Robbed in Oslo! Solbakken fumes as wasteful Norway get punished by clinical Portugal

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken expressed bitter disappointment after seeing his side suffer a 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat against Portugal in Oslo. Despite Erling Haaland scoring his second goal of the international window, defensive lapses allowed Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos to secure victory for the visitors.

The result leaves Norway on three points in Group A4 alongside Denmark, three points adrift of leaders Portugal.

Solbakken asserted that his team outperformed the trophy holders across key match statistics.