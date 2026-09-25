'Then he needs a break!' – Why Stale Solbakken holds serious Erling Haaland fear after Enzo Maresca meeting

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken addressed growing concerns regarding Erling Haaland's physical and mental strain following an extended summer schedule. Speaking after naming his squad for four upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, the manager insisted that while Haaland remains sharp now, a structured break will prove essential later in the campaign.

Haaland candidly admitted on his personal YouTube channel that adjusting to a new season without pre-season training after the World Cup presented mental challenges.

Solbakken identified November, December, and January as critical months for Haaland to rest.