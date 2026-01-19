Sources: Premier League interest in USMNT star Ricardo Pepi remains despite injury after PSV reject Fulham’s $35m bid

GOAL can confirm that Fulham are among the teams looking to sign Pepi this January. The Premier League club is among several sides in England interested in Pepi, who commanded similar interest last summer before suffering a knee injury.

This January, the American striker is dealing with a broken arm suffered in a recent match for his current club, PSV. The injury occurred as Pepi slid to fire home a goal in a 5-1 win over Excelsior. PSV has since confirmed that Pepi has undergone surgery and that he is expected to miss two months of matches.

Prior to the injury, Premier League clubs were already monitoring Pepi closely during the January window, and that interest has continued despite the expectation that he would not be available until March. Fabrizio Romano first reported that clubs remain interested despite the setback, while The Athletic previously reported that PSV rejected an initial $35 million bid from Fulham.