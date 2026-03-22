Roma won 1-0 against Lecce, immediately putting a smile back on their faces following their elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Bologna earlier in the week; the Giallorossi have drawn level with Juventus in fifth place in the three-way battle for qualification for next season’s Champions League, with Como three points clear of both sides. The decisive goal at the Olimpico was scored by French striker Robinio Vaz, born in 2007, who arrived in January for €30 million from Marseille as an alternative to Malen – the squad also includes Dovbyk and Ferguson – and it was his first goal in a Giallorossi shirt.
Getty Images
Translated by
Sorrentino: "I know Gasperini; I realised there had been a sign of a rift with Roma"
"SOMETHING'S WRONG"
Speaking in the Rai studios of *La Domenica Sportiva*, Stefano Sorrentino had this to say about Roma’s current form and Gasperini’s decision not to attend the post-match press conference – officially due to a loss of voice: “I know the manager, and I’d say this is an early sign that something isn’t right. I’m not saying it’s a definitive breakdown, but he didn’t take kindly to the heavy criticism he received following the Europa League exit; I think the club needs to sort something out. In the past, even after defeats, he would speak to journalists with a smile and in a relaxed atmosphere; today he won but didn’t turn up…”.
Advertisement