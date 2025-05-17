What makes Sonia Bompastor so special? Record-breaking Chelsea coach eyeing a debut-season treble in Women's FA Cup final after invincible WSL campaign

The 2024-25 Blues have already lifted two trophies in what Lionesses star Millie Bright dubbed 'the smoothest transition' after Emma Hayes' departure

It's hard to know where to start when discussing Sonia Bompastor's first season in charge of Chelsea. That unbeaten Women's Super League campaign, the first for any team in the competition's 22-game era, feels like a good place, but there are other records that are equally impressive. The Blues racked up more points in the WSL this year than any side ever has, while matching the best-ever return of wins. And there is more history to be made this weekend, too, in Chelsea's final game of a remarkable 2024-25 season.

When Bompastor leads her side out at Wembley on Sunday, to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final, she'll be just one more win away from achieving something that Emma Hayes did only once in a monumental 12-year stint, in winning the treble. Despite Chelsea clinching seven league titles, five FA Cups and two League Cups in Hayes' tenure, they only lifted all three in the same season once. It says a lot about how difficult it is to achieve that feat.

It also says a lot about the impact Bompastor has made at a club she joined less than a year ago. By succeeding Hayes, she was following in some huge, ground-breaking footsteps. But she has manoeuvred that challenge perfectly to make a record-breaking impact right away - and, in her own words, with still plenty of room for improvement.