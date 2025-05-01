Can anyone end Chelsea's dynasty? Blues are still miles ahead of WSL chasing pack - and will only get better

Sonia Bompastor's side were supposed to be in a transitional season after Emma Hayes departure - and yet they claimed a sixth-successive league title

It was slightly amusing that in the minutes that followed Chelsea's sixth-successive Women's Super League title triumph on Wednesday, head coach Sonia Bompastor talked about the celebrations feeling somewhat "unreal" as she and her players were not expecting to have the opportunity to get the job done at Manchester United this week. Indeed, it was a surprise that such a chance arose, owing to Aston Villa's shock 5-2 win over Arsenal earlier in the evening. However, it was fitting that it did and that Chelsea were able to seal the earliest WSL success in competition history, as such an outcome has felt inevitable for months now.

That match-winner Lucy Bronze talked boldly about wanting to end the season unbeaten spoke more to the domestic dominance that the Blues have enjoyed in Bompastor's first season in charge. Avoid defeat in their final two league outings, at home to a struggling Tottenham side on Sunday and then away at Liverpool on the final weekend, and Chelsea will become the first team in the WSL's 22-game era to go an entire campaign without a loss. "Although we won the league tonight, we know we've still got two games," the Lionesses star told Sky Sports. "We want to win those games. We want to be unbeaten all season."

If the Blues do achieve that, it would certainly be well-deserved. After all, while games like Wednesday's tight 1-0 win over United showed that there are sides in England that can really go toe-to-toe with them on the day, the fact remains that Chelsea are head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to consistency over an entire season. With their sixth WSL title in a row, and under another manager now after Emma Hayes' departure, the Blues are hitting new levels in their domestic dynasty - and it's hard to see just who is capable of tearing it down.