Six-minute blitz! Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku strike as Man City punish Liverpool after Ryan Gravenberch's red card sparks Anfield collapse

The highly anticipated clash between the Premier League's heavyweights turned on its head during a chaotic second-half spell that left the Anfield faithful in stunned silence. After a relatively tight and cagey first hour, the deadlock was broken not by a goal, but by a moment of indiscretion from Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch midfielder, who had already been cautioned earlier in the match, was shown his second yellow card for a foul on Jeremy Doku in the 62nd minute. Referee Chris Kavanagh had little hesitation in brandishing the red card, leaving Andoni Iraola’s side to navigate the final half-hour with only ten men against the reigning champions.

Before the dismissal, Liverpool had looked competitive, with Victor Munoz proving to be a constant thorn in the side of the City defence. However, the loss of Gravenberch sapped the energy from the home side and allowed Enzo Maresca’s men to take full control of the midfield battle.