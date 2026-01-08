Getty
‘Why not Sergio Ramos?' - Wrexham told shock transfer for Real Madrid legend ‘is an option’ for Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s side
Ramos to Wrexham talk emerges again
Wrexham have been linked with dozens of players during McElhenney and Mac's stint as owners, which has seen the club rise from the National League to the Championship. Indeed, there's been talk of a move for Ramos before. Former Real Madrid star Fernando Morientes said earlier this year that the possibility of Ramos making a shock transfer to Wrexham should not be ruled out.
"Could we see Sergio Ramos at Wrexham? Well, once you leave Real Madrid and that top media spotlight, you have a lot of choice," he told Bet365. "He chose, for example, to go to Sevilla because he's from Seville and he really wanted to go back. Then he left Seville and now he has decided to go to Mexico. I imagine it was a friendship with some of the directors. There's no special connection there before but it's another step in his career, steps with less responsibility, less pressure, more on a personal level. He wanted to live a different experience, and if the experience gives him the chance to be happy on a personal level, more than a sporting one, go for it. If that's the case with Wrexham, too, it'll probably be a good thing."
- Getty Images Sport
Wrexham told to make shock Ramos transfer
Mendieta has now been talking about Ramos and has also mentioned Wrexham as a possible destination for the former Spain international. He told Boyle Sports: "Wrexham are a huge story, they have been followed here in Spain, it's a romantic story and a global phenomenon. Having a Spanish player there would be special, we see teams signing players from different countries like Japan and others to create a market there.
"I'm sure Wrexham have considered that, it would be fantastic to see a Spanish player there and why not Sergio Ramos? It's been rumoured that he wants to buy Sevilla, but he is a free agent and still wants to play so why not. It's an option."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ramos reveals all about Man Utd links
Ramos was also linked with a move to Manchester United at the end of 2025, although it's since been reported by ESPN that the Red Devils have no interest in a deal for the veteran defender. However, Ramos has spoken previously about how he did come close to a move to Old Trafford during his time in Madrid.
He said, "I stayed where I should have stayed, Real Madrid, but I was indeed close to playing for United. It was not to be, but I do keep that admiration for the club, to the Premier League and the players. The rhythm of play, the pace is different and it's a league we can all learn a great deal from, all of us. So that was not meant to be. I was glad to stay in Madrid and now I'm glad to be in Sevilla."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Ramos and Wrexham?
A Wrexham move for Ramos does look highly unlikely, with the defender currently linked with a return to former club Sevilla. Ramos has reportedly been exploring the possibility of becoming part of an ownership group at the Liga side. As for Wrexham, Phil Parkinson's team currently sit ninth in the Championship table and take on Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday. The Welsh club are also expected to invest in the January transfer window, with McElhenney and Mac believed to be working with a transfer budget of around £3 million ($4m).
Advertisement