Man Utd table free transfer proposal for Sergio Ramos in surprise move after seeing Real Madrid icon leave Liga MX outfit Monterrey
United turn to Ramos amid defensive turmoil
Although deep into the twilight of a remarkable career, Ramos demonstrated during his time in Mexico that he retains a competitive edge. After arriving at Monterrey in February 2025, he contributed seven goals in 32 matches, a remarkable tally for a centre-back, while anchoring their defence with the aggression and leadership synonymous with his peak years at Real Madrid. Speaking after Monterrey’s elimination from the Liga MX playoffs, Ramos revealed with unmistakable finality that he had played his last match for the club.
A report fromCadena SER, relayed by Fichajes, has suggested that the World Cup winner is prioritising a return to Europe, seeking one final challenge before retirement. United, aware of both his quality and availability, have moved quickly and are regarded as the favourites to land him. However, negotiations are said to only be in the initial stages, and nothing has been "finalised".
A longstanding courtship rekindled
This is far from the first time the Premier League giants have pursued Ramos. In 2015, United were in advanced talks to lure Ramos away from Madrid and lodged a bid of £28.6 million, as reported by Sky Sports at the time. Ramos later admitted he had seriously considered the move before ultimately committing to a new five-year deal in Spain.
"I stayed where I should have stayed, Real Madrid, but I was indeed close to playing for United," he admitted in a 2023 interview with The Mirror. "It was not to be, but I do keep that admiration for the club, to the Premier League and the players, because the rhythm of play, the pace is different, and it's a league we can all learn a great deal from, all of us."
United made another attempt in 2023, tabling a late proposal worth around £73,000 per week, but Ramos dismissed it almost immediately. According to reports at The Sun, the swiftness of his refusal surprised United officials, who had taken too long to finalise their terms.
A sentimental homecoming at Sevilla
After snubbing United, Ramos returned to Sevilla, the club where he came through the academy and began his professional career two decades earlier. He accepted a significantly reduced salary to make the move happen, describing it as an obligation to his family and to the memory of Antonio Puerta, the former Sevilla player who died in 2007 and with whom Ramos had forged a close bond.
"I think it was a debt to my grandfather, to my father, to Sevillismo, to (Antonio) Puerta [a former Sevilla player who died in 2007], and many things that have meant a lot," the player shared. "I think it was time."
A career etched into football history
With 180 caps for Spain, more than any male player in the nation’s history, he was central to the side that lifted the World Cup in 2010 and claimed back-to-back European Championships. His tenure at Real Madrid brought five La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns, while his reputation for clutch goals, fearless defending and indomitable presence has endured across generations. However, it remains to be seen whether his ageing legs have enough gas to sustain the high intensity of the Premier League.
