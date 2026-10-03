Senne Lammens fires back at Paul Scholes as Man Utd goalkeeper addresses 'jury is still out' claim

Following the narrow loss to City, Scholes openly questioned whether the Belgian possesses the pedigree required for a title charge. "What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top-class goalkeeper?" the United legend stated. "Lammens might be that, I don’t know, I think the jury’s probably still out on that."

Highlighting the historic importance of elite shot-stoppers, Scholes added: "You need a top class goalkeeper. You think of Liverpool’s team with Alisson, City’s teams, Raya at Arsenal. Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar. They’ve all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers. You start from the back, of course you do."

Addressing the heavy media spotlight, Lammens remained entirely unfazed. "I have not changed character by playing football at Manchester United," he explained. "You have to be mentally strong and self-confident in the face of all those people who express their opinions. I can imagine that this is not easy for everyone. I love playing all those Premier League matches. Premier League, Nations League…. That doesn’t feel any different."



