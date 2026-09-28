'We don't have that one star!' - Sandro Tonali issues honest Italy reality check after Belgium loss

Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali demonstrated his growing leadership status within Roberto Mancini's squad ahead of Tuesday evening's UEFA Nations League match against Turkey in Bursa. Having started in Friday's 2-1 defeat to Belgium in Rome, the 26-year-old midfielder declared himself fully recovered physically and mentally.

Tonali emphasized that Italy must bounce back immediately to secure their first points of the campaign.

The midfielder called for unity across the squad during a challenging transition period.