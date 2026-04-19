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Sandro Tonali & Anthony Gordon given ‘in or out’ transfer ultimatum by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe amid Man Utd & Liverpool speculation
Howe demands total commitment
The atmosphere at St James' Park turned toxic following the full-time whistle against Bournemouth, with fans booing a side that has now lost eight of its last 11 Premier League fixtures.
Amid intense speculation linking key figures like Gordon to Liverpool and Tonali to Manchester United, Howe has made it clear that he will not tolerate any lack of focus from his squad during this turbulent period.
Speaking on the growing sense of negativity surrounding the club, head coach Howe said: "What I will say is that what I see from the players is total commitment. I know the media will have different stories coming out at different times, I think that comes with the territory, as I've said many times, with us currently. It's not something I want or encourage. I want players totally fixed and here emotionally and physically because I think you can't do both."
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Ultimatum issued amid transfer speculation
With heavyweights like Liverpool and United reportedly circling for Newcastle’s top talent, Howe has drawn a line in the sand regarding the mindset required to wear the black and white stripes.
"You're either in or you're out, there is no middle ground for me, so if that is the case with one or two players, that would be hugely disappointing, but I can't give you any firm narrative either way because I'm not involved in those conversations," Howe explained. "No-one has said anything contrary to that to me personally."
St James' Park struggles
With five defeats in their last six games at St James' Park, the fortress that Howe built during his first two years in charge appears to have crumbled.
When asked if the outside noise regarding transfers and financial restrictions was filtering into the dressing room, Howe remained cautious.
"That's a difficult one for me to answer because I'm not part of that conversation, I'm detached from it. I would very much doubt it, but I couldn't categorically tell you that that's not the case," he noted.
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Howe under pressure
Newcastle’s fall from grace has been remarkably swift. Only a year ago, the club was celebrating a Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool and securing another stint of Champions League football. Now, they are languishing down in 14th in the Premier League table, and pressure is building on Howe, with a daunting trip to league leaders Arsenal up next.