Ibrahim Hassan, brother of Egypt’s head coach, his right-hand man and technical director of the national team, spoke to On Sports and discussed the future of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. The former Roma player confirmed that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, though his next club remains a mystery. Among the exotic and European options, the Egyptian technical director also hinted at an Italian side that could bring him back to Serie A.
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Salah’s future: Egypt’s technical director reveals: “There’s a Serie A club…”. Roma, Juventus and…: who could sign him?
"Momo's future? I'd prefer him to stay in Europe. I’ve heard of offers from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Serie A clubs. If he were to go to MLS, he’d be too far out of the spotlight. You won’t remember Salah any more than I remember Messi now. I don’t even bother watching him. If he doesn’t receive any offers from Europe, a move to the Saudi league would be a good option, especially with big names like Cristiano Ronaldo.”
As Egypt’s technical director has said, many clubs have shown an interest in the Liverpool legend. In addition to PSG and Bayern Munich, several Premier League clubs would also like to sign him, although the Egyptian has explained that, following his spell at Chelsea, he would like the Reds to be his final club in England.
Among the teams that have enquired about the situation are also some of the big names in Serie A. From Inter to Juventus – Luciano Spalletti, at Juventus, rates him very highly – to Roma, where the Egyptian has already played and which is the Italian club most keen to bring him back to Italy.