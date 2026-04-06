Salah is the star... A potential swap deal between Al-Hilal and Liverpool

The report noted that Liverpool’s management have set their sights on the young Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo.

Following a previous spell in which he faced some difficulties on European pitches with Portuguese side Benfica, the Brazilian has managed to regain his form and make a name for himself in Saudi Arabia, and now appears keen to return to Europe to prove his worth as a top-class striker.

Liverpool’s technical staff see Leonardo as an excellent strategic option, thanks to his versatility and ability to play as a centre-forward, winger or false nine, linking the midfield and attack.

Interest in the young Brazilian has grown after the deal to sign the club’s primary target, Michael Olise, appeared to have fallen through.