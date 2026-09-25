'The highest achievement for a Dutch footballer!' – Ruben van Bommel reacts to magical Oranje debut and trivela assist

PSV winger Ruben van Bommel marked his senior debut for the Netherlands in unforgettable fashion during Thursday evening's 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Introduced as an 83rd-minute substitute, the 22-year-old forward made an immediate tactical impact by setting up Cody Gakpo's equalizer.

In a post-match interview with ESPN NL, Van Bommel reflected on stepping onto the international stage, describing the milestone as the absolute pinnacle of his professional career.

The young attacker expressed pride in representing his country at the highest level.



