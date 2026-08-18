Why did Rodri snub 'dream' Real Madrid move for Barcelona? Inside the £65m Man City transfer and the FATAL mistakes Jose Mourinho made

In a stunning turn of events that has sent shockwaves through Spanish football, Rodri is set to join Barcelona from Man City in a deal worth approximately £65 million. While the defensive midfielder had long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, a distinct lack of enthusiasm from the Real Madrid hierarchy and concern over their squad harmony allowed their arch-rivals to steal a march, according to Marca.

Internal doubts at Valdebebas regarding the 30-year-old’s playing style reportedly stalled the pursuit. Critics within the club allegedly claimed that Rodri "slows the ball down too much" and suggested that the Bernabeu giants were instead looking for a "more dynamic profile with more strength" for the midfield.



