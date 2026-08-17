Atletico Madrid and Villarreal set for multi-million windfall as Barcelona close in on Manchester City star Rodri

Barcelona and City have successfully reached an agreement in principle for the blockbuster transfer of Spain international Rodri. The 30-year-old midfielder is set to join the Catalan giants in a massive summer deal. The overall package is reported to be worth an initial €65 million (£55m) in a fixed fee, alongside a further €10m (£8.5m) in performance-related add-ons.

However, the Cityzens are not the only club benefiting financially from the imminent move. Atletico and Villarreal are also set to receive a healthy payout due to FIFA's solidarity mechanism rules, as per Mundo Deportivo.