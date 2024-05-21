Roberto Martinez explains why Portugal still need Cristiano Ronaldo as he points to Al-Nassr star's insane statistics in Saudi Pro League after naming him in Euro 2024 squad
Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has highlighted why 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is still crucial to his side ahead of Euro 2024.
- Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024
- Martinez highlights forward's form for Al-Nassr
- Veteran is top scorer in Saudi Pro League