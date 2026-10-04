No room for complacency! Mancini issues warning to Italy stars ahead of Turkiye clash despite opponent's miserable form

Italy's attacking depth will be tested on Monday night following the news that Moise Kean has been forced to withdraw from the national team camp. The forward had been struggling with fitness issues throughout the week, and after failing to participate in full training with his international teammates, the decision was made to send him back to his club for further assessment and recovery.

'Moise is not in good shape, he has not recovered, so he will go home this evening,' Mancini confirmed in an interview with Sky Sport Italia. The manager explained that the relentless schedule of the Nations League has forced his hand regarding team selection, adding: 'We are trying a few different players, as there have been several games close together, that creates fatigue. It's possible that [Gianluca] Scamacca could start in place of Pio Esposito, as he has similar characteristics, but we have many players.'