Richarlison hits back! Tottenham outcast takes fresh public swipe at Roberto De Zerbi after Duncan Ferguson intervention

The 29-year-old forward has not featured for the senior side since August's 3-0 defeat against Brentford. After failed summer transfer moves to former club Everton and Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama, he was subsequently omitted from Tottenham's 25-man Premier League roster.

Demoted to the Under-21s, the striker recently turned out in the Jersey Mike's Trophy. He scored during a 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, before converting a spot-kick in an eventual 7-6 shootout defeat.

Despite his domestic banishment, the Brazilian earned praise for his professional conduct during the youth fixture. He spent time taking photographs and signing autographs for supporters, though his long-term future in north London remains highly uncertain.



